2 charged with capital murder after remains found in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say human remains were found in the 3000 block of Simmons Drive Tuesday morning. The case is being investigated as a homicide.

Police identified the victim as Eric Stewart, 54, of Montgomery.

Maj. Saba Coleman said two suspects were taken into custody within hours of learning about the crime. Zackell Grove, 16, and Wesley Speaks Jr., 26, are charged with capital murder. They were booked into the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

Police did not release any other information, including a motive or how the victim was killed.

