2 people arrested for delivering concealed drugs to Walker County Jail

Janice Johnson, of Sumiton, (left) and Nicholas Rice, of Jasper, (right) have been charged...
Janice Johnson, of Sumiton, (left) and Nicholas Rice, of Jasper, (right) have been charged after Johnson attempted to deliver concealed drugs to the Walker County Jail.(Walker County Sheriff's Office)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 5:13 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
JASPER, Ala. (WBRC) - Two people have been charged after someone attempted to sneak drugs to an inmate at the Walker County Jail.

Janice Niblett Johnson, 60, of Sumiton, brought protein drinks to the jail for inmate Nicholas Rice who is in custody for multiple charges, including trafficking fentanyl. The medical staff at the jail suspected the drinks and found they had been tampered with.

Narcotics investigator Jim Browne discovered the drinks contained 24 grams of methamphetamine, 23 grams of marijuana, suboxone and a battery.

Johnson was present in court on Wednesday for Rice’s bond reduction hearing and was taken into custody during court. The Sheriff’s office said that Rice’s bond reduction request was denied by the judge, and he remains in jail on a $250,000 bond.

Rice was charged with conspiracy to commit a controlled substance crime – distribution of a controlled substance for allegedly arranging for the drugs to be delivered to the jail.

