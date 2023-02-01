Advertise
2 workers thrown from bucket lift in Troy after truck strikes them

(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Jonathan Grass
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 2:38 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Troy police say two men were injured in an automobile incident while working on a building this week.

Police responded to the accident in the 100 block of North 3 Notch Street shortly before 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. Police Chief Randall Barr said they found the two victims in the roadway.

Barr said witnesses told officers the two men using a bucket lift for the structure work when a passing tractor trailer struck the equipment, causing the two men to be thrown out of the bucket into the roadway.

Police said the tractor trailer continued traveling south on North 3 Notch Street. Officers found the vehicle on Henderson Highway.

Both victims were taken to a Montgomery hospital. One of them was released later Tuesday, but the other is still hospitalized in critical condition.

The chief said no charges have been filed at this time. The investigation is still ongoing.

