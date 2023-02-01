2023 National Signing Day across the River Region

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - National Signing Day 2023 has kicked off and is taking center stage across many high schools in the river region.

While a vast majority of players, local and nationally, already made their decisions back in December, that doesn’t mean there isn’t anything to be excited about today for many student-athletes who are deciding where to take their talents.

Here is the most up to date list. Be sure to check back throughout the day for updates!

Pike Road High School

Amarion Robinson- Gordon State College

Jaylan Jarrett- Kennesaw State University

Brendon Arrington- Tuskegee University

Bennan Tormey- Furman University

DJ Tolliver- University of West Alabama

Robert E. Lee High School

Jayce Woods- Lane College

JaWauntae Hooks- Lane College

Carver High School

Lebron Merriweather- Tuskegee University

Jay Barnett- Central State

Joshua Maye- Central State

Desmond Hordges- Birmingham Prep

Trevon Greathouse- Faulkner University

Marquan Jamerson- Hutchinson Community College

Christian Johnson- Hutchinson Community College

Antonio Trone- Coahoma Community College

