2023 National Signing Day across the River Region
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 12:39 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - National Signing Day 2023 has kicked off and is taking center stage across many high schools in the river region.
While a vast majority of players, local and nationally, already made their decisions back in December, that doesn’t mean there isn’t anything to be excited about today for many student-athletes who are deciding where to take their talents.
Here is the most up to date list. Be sure to check back throughout the day for updates!
Pike Road High School
- Amarion Robinson- Gordon State College
- Jaylan Jarrett- Kennesaw State University
- Brendon Arrington- Tuskegee University
- Bennan Tormey- Furman University
- DJ Tolliver- University of West Alabama
Robert E. Lee High School
- Jayce Woods- Lane College
- JaWauntae Hooks- Lane College
Carver High School
- Lebron Merriweather- Tuskegee University
- Jay Barnett- Central State
- Joshua Maye- Central State
- Desmond Hordges- Birmingham Prep
- Trevon Greathouse- Faulkner University
- Marquan Jamerson- Hutchinson Community College
- Christian Johnson- Hutchinson Community College
- Antonio Trone- Coahoma Community College
Check back frequently for updates!
Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!
Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.