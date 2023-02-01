Advertise
2.5 million pounds of canned meat, poultry products recalled over contamination risks

The recalled meat and poultry products were shipped to stores across the country.
The recalled meat and poultry products were shipped to stores across the country.(United States Department of Agriculture)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 9:11 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
(Gray News) - The United States Department of Agriculture said Tuesday that Conagra Brands, Inc. is recalling more than 2.5 million pounds of canned meat and poultry products.

The recall was issued due to a “packaging defect that may cause the products to become contaminated without showing any outward signs of contamination,” the agency’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said.

The recalled meat and poultry products were shipped to stores across the country and produced between Dec. 12, 2022 and Jan. 13, 2023.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the establishment number “P4247″ is listed on the recalled cans.

Officials said the issue was first discovered when the Food Safety and Inspection Service was notified of spoiled or leaking cans in a warehouse.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions from the canned meat or poultry, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said.

Health officials urged customers to throw the products away or return the cans to the place of purchase.

