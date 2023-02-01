Advertise
Around 80 Alabama inmates released under electronic supervision Tuesday

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 9:30 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - About 80 state inmates were released under electronic supervision Tuesday, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections.

The state initially planned at first to release around 400 eligible inmates, but ADOC did not meet the legal obligation to notify all of the victims first.

The releases are part of a new law that went into effect Tuesday. Alabama has had mandatory supervised release since 2016. Lawmakers voted to make this law retroactive in 2021. It went into effect Tuesday for the entire state prison population.

All who qualify have a year or less on their sentences.

Alabama attorney general Steve Marshal questioned whether the released inmates included any violent offenders, but officials said the majority of those released Tuesday committed property offenses or crimes that did not involve personal victims or violence.

Marshall filed a lawsuit to temporarily stop the releases, arguing that ADOC did not meet the statutory victim notification requirements. A judge dismissed the lawsuit Monday.

The released inmates will be equipped with electronic monitors that will be tracked by the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles.

It is unclear how long it will take ADOC to make the remaining victim notifications and when the other eligible inmates will be released.

