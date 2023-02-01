Cash reward offered in unsolved Montgomery homicide

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Authorities are seeking the public’s help in tracking down the person(s) responsible for killing a Montgomery woman more than four years ago.

According to officials, Latricia McDade, 31, was heading home when she was shot in her vehicle on Alabama River Parkway on September 20, 2018. She later died that night at Jackson Hospital.

Family said the shooting was the result of an argument between “at least two unknown people.” They remember the mother of four as “the joy of the party.”

The investigation has been turned over to the Montgomery Cold Case Task Force, and Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a $5,000 cash reward for information that leads to the arrest of anyone responsible for McDade’s death.

Anyone with information is asked to call Montgomery police at 334-625-2532 or CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP or 1-833-AL1-STOP.

