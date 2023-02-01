Flatwood community still needs help 2 months after tornado

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - In two months, the United Way has raised $179,000 to help families in the Flatwood community that lost everything in the deadly EF2 tornado that hit on Nov. 30.

To this day, three families are still staying in a hotel with nowhere to call home. Two families have received a trailer to live in, but the nonprofit needs four more.

Now, the United Way has run into another need. Eight families have recently come forward in need of help, doubling the families the United Way is taking care of.

“We were surprised, but ultimately we were glad that they came so they can get the help that they need.,” said Aaleia Freeman with the United Way.

One of those individuals in need of help is Cedric Tell, who lost more than his home.

“It was tragic because I lost my family,” said Tell.

Tell was home with his wife, Chiquita, and 8-year-old son, Ced’Darius, when the tornado struck their home. Tell’s wife and son did not survive, leaving him with nothing.

“You’re with somebody every day and losing a child is hard. It’s just wishing you could touch them again and just talk to them. That was my family,” said Tell.

To help Tell and the 15 other families affected, the United Way is asking for more donations to meet the needs. Click here to donate.

