Forecast high ranges between the upper 40s and low 70s today, but why?

A stalled front off towards our northwest inches closer... provide big temperature range today and widespread showers tomorrow
... but we're tracking the return of widespread wet weather later in the workweek!
By Amanda Curran
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 3:27 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Our mostly cloudy, warm and occasionally wet pattern continues as we head into the middle of the workweek... the news isn’t all bad, though. Alabama is cool enough to prevent severe weather but warm enough to not have any problems with ice or snow like our friends out towards the west, so it’s a winning combination, right? We say that optimistically, because it’s also a combination that will make it incredible hard to forecast the afternoon high in each town correctly - no one place will feel like another.

So what is causing a big drop in temperatures north and west of Montgomery but allowing our southern counties to remain mild? A stalled out boundary that is slowing inching through our area.

Places like Demopolis, Selma, Marion, Prattville and Billingsley will stay in the 50s most or all of the day. Even in Montgomery, it will be a struggle to reach 60° while much of south Alabama will be dramatically warmer, edging up close to the low 70s in places like Andalusia, Dothan and Enterprise.

The takeaway: it won’t be a “one number” kind of day. The farther north/west you live, the cooler it will be; southern and eastern sections of the state will be warmer.

Any rain that falls will be spotty and brief. Coverage today is isolated, but widespread showers will be back in the forecast soon.

Mostly cloudy with highs in the 50s, 60s and 70s today... it's all thanks to a stalled front...
Mostly cloudy with highs in the 50s, 60s and 70s today... it's all thanks to a stalled front that bring us wet weather by Thursday!(WSFA 12 News)

Heavy rain is likely Thursday afternoon and Thursday night. A widespread 1 to 3 inches of rain is likely, plus we cannot rule out a few claps of thunder. At the moment we do not see any risk of strong or severe thunderstorms with this system!

A shower or two could linger Friday morning, but our sky will clear quickly as the day progresses. Colder air rushes in behind the front; temperatures will stay stuck in the 50s all day on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, with overnight lows dropping into the 30s. The weekend will be cold, but sunny and dry.

As always, remember to download the free WSFA 12 News First Alert Weather app. That way you can gain the latest weather information from the First Alert Weather Team wherever you go. Just search WSFA Weather in the Apple App Store or Google Play store today.

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

