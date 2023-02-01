Advertise
Gambling devices, drugs, guns seized at Opelika store, police say

Opelika police executed a search warrant at the Neighborhood Market at 503 Martin Luther King...
Opelika police executed a search warrant at the Neighborhood Market at 503 Martin Luther King Blvd. on Feb. 1, 2023.(Source: Opelika Police Department)
By Jonathan Grass
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 5:42 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
OPELIKA, Ala. (WSFA) - A police operation at Opelika’s Neighborhood Market on Martin Luther King Boulevard yielded multiple arrests and evidence seizures, according to the department.

Police say they executed a search warrant at the store around 1 p.m. Wednesday with assistance from Lee County’s SWAT. Police spokeswoman Allison Duke said they recovered illegal gambling devices, drugs and firearms. She said 11 people were arrested.

More information is set to be released Thursday.

The investigation is ongoing, with additional charges pending. Anyone with information is asked to call the Opelika Police Department’s detective division at 334-705-5220 or the Secret Witness hotline at 334-745-8665. Tips may also be sent via the Opelika police mobile app.

