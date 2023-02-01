Man in life-threatening condition after Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is investigating after a man was seriously injured in a shooting Wednesday morning.

Details are limited, but police responded to an area hospital around 9:35 a.m. on reports that a person had been shot.

Investigators have since determined the shooting happened in the 100 block of Bonaparte Boulevard, just off the East South Boulevard.

A WSFA 12 News photojournalist found multiple police units investigating at the Cambridge Apartments, located in the same area.

No motive or suspects have been identified.

This is the second shooting incident that Montgomery police have responded to Wednesday. Police opened a homicide investigation a short time earlier in the day following a deadly shooting on Kiwanis Street in north Montgomery. There’s no indication the cases are connected.

Anyone with information on either case is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000, or MPD at 625-2831.

