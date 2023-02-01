Memorial blood drive set for Wednesday to honor late Autauga County sheriff

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - A blood drive is being held Wednesday to honor the memory of Joe Sedinger, the late sheriff of Autauga County.

In addition to blood donations, there will be an area set up for making donations to the Prattville/Autauga County Humane Shelter, an organization that was of special importance to the sheriff, which the family also wants to help.

The blood drive will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the gym at Prattville Community Church, located at 266 W Fifth Street in Prattville. It’s being hosted by the Sedinger family and the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office.

Sedinger died shortly before the new year after a brief battle with cancer. He was 72.

