Mom found dead next to SUV with sleeping toddler inside
TAMPA, Fla. (WFTS) - Police are investigating the death of a Florida mother as a homicide after she was found dead next to an SUV with a toddler asleep inside.
Officers found the woman, who was in her 20s, dead at the scene in a Tampa neighborhood around 10 p.m. Monday. She was next to a Ford EcoSport SUV in which police found a boy under the age of 2 sleeping in a car seat.
The boy was not hurt and is now in the care of a relative.
Investigators say the victim had trauma to her upper body. They are currently investigating her death as a homicide.
The victim does not appear to live in the neighborhood in which she was found, according to police.
A person who was walking in the area first discovered her body.
Copyright 2023 WFTS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.