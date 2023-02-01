Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Nikki Haley planning Feb. 15 launch for 2024 White House bid

FILE - Former U.N. Ambassador and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley leaves after speaking...
FILE - Former U.N. Ambassador and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley leaves after speaking during the Republican National Convention from the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium in Washington, on Aug. 24, 2020.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
By MEG KINNARD Associated Press
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 9:44 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Nikki Haley is moving closer to making her presidential campaign official.

On Wednesday, supporters of the former South Carolina governor will get an email invitation to a Feb. 15 launch event in Charleston, at which she plans to announce her campaign, according to a person familiar with the plans but not authorized to speak publicly about them.

News of Haley’s plans was first reported by The Post and Courier of Charleston.

Haley, 51, served as South Carolina’s governor for six years before serving as President Donald Trump’s ambassador to the United Nations. When she enters the race, Haley will be the first contender to join the contest against her former boss, who is currently the sole Republican seeking his party’s 2024 nomination.

Trump was in South Carolina Saturday for the initial campaign swing of his 2024 campaign, standing alongside Gov. Henry McMaster — who served as Haley’s lieutenant governor — and several GOP members of the state’s delegation, part of his leadership team in the early-voting state.

During the Trump administration, Haley feuded at times with other White House officials while bolstering her own public persona. Her 2018 departure fueled speculation that she would challenge Trump in 2020, or replace Vice President Mike Pence on the ticket, but Haley did neither.

After the Jan. 6 Capitol siege, Haley initially cast doubts on Trump’s political future but said she wouldn’t challenge him in 2024.

In 2021, Haley told The Associated Press that she “would not run if President Trump ran,” but she has since shifted course, ramping up activity through her Stand for America nonprofit and political action committee, and endorsing dozens of candidates in the 2022 midterm elections.

Late last year, during a visit to her alma mater, Haley told an audience at Clemson University that she would be “taking the holidays” to consider a run.

Asked recently why she is now considering a run in spite of her 2021 comments, Haley told Fox News “a lot has changed,” referencing, among other things, U.S. economic troubles.

She went on to say she felt she could be part of “new generational change,” an indirect reference to Trump’s advanced age.

___

Meg Kinnard can be reached at http://twitter.com/MegKinnardAP

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

97 inmates will be released from Alabama prisons today
UPDATE: 97 inmates will be released from Alabama prisons Tuesday
Authorities responded to the scene on Carter Hill Road Monday afternoon.
Suspect charged in Monday’s deadly Montgomery shooting
Cam Ward, Director of the Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles (front, left) stands outside the...
Judge denies Alabama AG’s request to stop release of 408 inmates
A Millbrook man has been charged in the shooting death of an Auburn man, Montgomery police say.
Millbrook man charged in Auburn man’s Montgomery murder
Ricky Smiley
Brandon Smiley, son of Birmingham native Rickey Smiley, passes away at 32

Latest News

Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed delivered the State of the City address on Jan. 31, 2023.
Montgomery mayor addresses crime, economy at State of the City
“Dr. Phil” will end its run of original episodes after 21 seasons.
‘Dr. Phil’ to end after 21 seasons on daytime TV
‘Disgusted to my core’: DA reacts to Tuesday’s Alabama inmate release
File image
Around 80 Alabama inmates released under electronic supervision Tuesday