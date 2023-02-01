Advertise
Parents killed while traveling to son’s basketball game

Gerald and Tara Weaver leave behind three children.
By Justin Van't Hof and Debra Worley
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 11:29 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC/Gray News) – A student-athlete in Michigan and his two siblings lost both parents in a car crash as they were on the way to his basketball game Friday evening.

According to officials with the Michigan State Police Department, the driver of a tractor-trailer lost control, drifted towards the side of the road and then tried to overcorrect, ultimately crossing the center line and hitting a Toyota SUV head-on.

Gerald Weaver, 47, and Tara Weaver, 46, both died in the crash, WLUC reported.

Escanaba High School Class of 2023 co-chair Caron Salo said the two will be remembered as a special part of the community.

“They were able to provide great role-modeling for their children, the community and their families,” Salo explained. “They had an infectious smile, hard work ethic -- just amazing people.”

The Eagles Club 1088, a nonprofit in the area, held a breakfast fundraiser Sunday morning and donated all money raised to the Weaver family’s three children.

Salo said she hopes the family knows the whole community is behind them.

“The impact that I hope the family gets out of today’s event is that they know they are supported and loved, and if they need anything someone in the group will be behind them in every effort that they have,” she said.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help with funeral costs and to help the Weaver children have the comfort to stay in their own home.

Copyright 2023 WLUC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

