Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Propose at Cracker Barrel on Valentine’s Day and you could win free food for a year

The contest runs from Feb. 10-16 at all Cracker Barrel locations nationwide.
The contest runs from Feb. 10-16 at all Cracker Barrel locations nationwide.(Art Meripol | Art Meripol/Cracker Barrel)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 3:34 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Couples who get engaged at Cracker Barrel on Valentine’s Day have the chance to win free food from the restaurant chain for a year.

According to a news release, five couples who propose at Cracker Barrel and enter the “I Said ‘Yes’ at Cracker Barrel Valentine’s Day Contest” will win the grand prize.

The contest runs from Feb. 10-16 at all Cracker Barrel locations nationwide.

To enter, couples must:

  1. Post a proposal video to a public Instagram profile with a caption on why they decided to propose at the iconic restaurant.
  2. Include the hashtags #ISaidYesAtCrackerBarrel and #Contest.
  3. And tag @crackerbarrel in the post.

Five lucky couples who enter the contest will win Cracker Barrel for a year.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

97 inmates will be released from Alabama prisons today
UPDATE: 97 inmates will be released from Alabama prisons Tuesday
Wesley Speaks Jr. is charged with capital murder.
2 charged with capital murder after body found in Montgomery
A Millbrook man has been charged in the shooting death of an Auburn man, Montgomery police say.
Millbrook man charged in Auburn man’s Montgomery murder
Authorities responded to the scene on Carter Hill Road Monday afternoon.
Suspect charged in Monday’s deadly Montgomery shooting
Montgomery police are investigating deadly a Wednesday morning shooting on Kiwanis Street.
1 dead in Wednesday morning north Montgomery shooting

Latest News

A portrait of Tyre Nichols is displayed at a memorial service for him on Jan. 17, 2023, in...
Impassioned calls for police reform at Tyre Nichols’ funeral
Law enforcement are seen near a D.C. metro station near where a fatal shooting took place on...
Police: Passengers disarm gunman who killed DC Metro employee, shot others
Officers from multiple law enforcement agencies have been looking for Foster since a woman was...
Police: Oregon kidnap suspect killed 2 men before standoff with officers
Nathan Chasing Horse, a former “Dances With Wolves” actor, could be facing multiple felonies...
‘Dances With Wolves’ actor to be charged with sex assault, accused of leading cult
FILE - House Committee on Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., leads an...
Republican-led committee targets COVID relief aid for review