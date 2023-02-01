Suspect charged in Jan. 20 robbery, assault at Wetumpka gas station

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Court documents are shedding light on the case surrounding a Montgomery man who has been in the Elmore County Jail for more than a week in connection to the alleged attempted sexual assault and robbery of a gas station employee.

Roddrecius Goldsmith was booked into the Elmore County Jail on Jan. 23 and has remained behind bars on a $130,000 bail for multiple charges including second-degree assault, discharging a gun into an occupied building, first-degree robbery and aggravated assault of a police officer - strong arm.

According to the court filings, police responded to the Petro Plus gas station on Highway 231 in Wetumpka around 2 a.m. that Friday on reports of a robbery. Officers interviewed an employee who said that a man came into the store and forced her into a bathroom where she fought back as he allegedly attempted to sexually assault her.

The victim said a gun was pulled on her and that she was struck in the head multiple times, the filings added. The suspect then demanded the victim give him the money in the store’s cash register, which court filings totaled to $79.

The suspect left the store, giving the victim time to lock the door and call 911. However, he quickly returned and “fired one round from his pistol into the front door in order to regain entry to retrieve his vehicle keys that he had left inside the business during the robbery and assault,” the filings also stated.

The victim reportedly suffered severe lacerations to the head and had to be transported to Montgomery hospital for treatment.

The victim was able to give law enforcement a partial license plate number of the suspect’s vehicle. Investigators used the information to track down the vehicle’s owner, who was then positively identified by the victim in a lineup.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.