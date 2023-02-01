Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

WSFA to livestream ASU 2023 signing class unveiling at 7 p.m.

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 1:59 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama State University Hornets will unveil their 2023 signing class as well as their upcoming football season schedule in a live event Wednesday night.

WSFA 12 News will bring the event to you starting around 7 p.m. in the video player above.

Special guests include D. Quinton T. Ross, Dr. Jason Cable, Coach Eddie Robinson, and more!

Alabama State will hold its 2023 signing day event Wednesday starting at 7 p.m.
Alabama State will hold its 2023 signing day event Wednesday starting at 7 p.m.(Source: ASU Athletics Department)

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

97 inmates will be released from Alabama prisons today
UPDATE: 97 inmates will be released from Alabama prisons Tuesday
A Millbrook man has been charged in the shooting death of an Auburn man, Montgomery police say.
Millbrook man charged in Auburn man’s Montgomery murder
Authorities responded to the scene on Carter Hill Road Monday afternoon.
Suspect charged in Monday’s deadly Montgomery shooting
2 charged with capital murder after remains found in Montgomery
Cam Ward, Director of the Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles (front, left) stands outside the...
Judge denies Alabama AG’s request to stop release of 408 inmates

Latest News

Alabama forward Brandon Miller (24) soars to a dunk against Vanderbilt during the second half...
Alabama routs Vanderbilt 101-44 for largest win over SEC foe
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) celebrates victory over TCU after the national...
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett arrested for public intoxication
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) celebrates victory over TCU after the national...
UGA quarterback Stetson Bennett arrested in Dallas, Texas
Greg Williams Jr.’s 21 points helped Louisiana-Lafayette defeat Troy 72-57 on Thursday night.
Williams scores 21, Ragin’ Cajuns beat Troy 72-57