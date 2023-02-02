Advertise
10 charged after gambling devices, drugs, guns seized in Opelika

Opelika police executed a search warrant at the Neighborhood Market at 503 Martin Luther King...
Opelika police executed a search warrant at the Neighborhood Market at 503 Martin Luther King Blvd. on Feb. 1, 2023.(Source: Opelika Police Department)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 1:02 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
OPELIKA, Ala. (WSFA) - Opelika police say multiple people have been charged after a search warrant was conducted at the Neighborhood Market on Martin Luther King Boulevard.

According to police, the search warrant was a part of an investigation by the narcotics division after reports of illegal drug activity taking place throughout the city.

On Wednesday, the search warrant at the Neighborhood Market resulted in the seizure of illegal narcotics, firearms and gambling devices.  

The following people have been charged:

  • 32-year-old Jamarcus Montez Greathouse- Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and simple gambling
  • 64-year-old Andrea Ferguson- Simple Gambling and possession of marijuana second-degree
  • 61-year-old Lottie M Yancey- simple gambling
  • 39-year-old Lacey Tati Lewis- simple gambling
  • 55-year-old Tyrone Warren Vasser- simple gambling
  • 66-year-old Marvin Fuller- simple gambling
  • 57-year-old Ricky Still- Possession of marijuana second-degree
  • 44-year-old Natasha Thomas- Promoting gambling and possession of a controlled substance
  • 56-year-old Bruce Dewayne Perry was arrested for outstanding warrants through another agency
  • 65-year-old Robert Charles Minnifield was arrested for outstanding warrants

Police also announced the arrest of other individuals over recent weeks, adding that the narcotics seized during the arrests tested positive for fentanyl.

The investigation is ongoing, with additional charges pending. Anyone with information is asked to call the Opelika Police Department’s detective division at 334-705-5220 or the Secret Witness hotline at 334-745-8665. Tips may also be sent via the Opelika police mobile app.

