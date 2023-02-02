10 charged after gambling devices, drugs, guns seized in Opelika

OPELIKA, Ala. (WSFA) - Opelika police say multiple people have been charged after a search warrant was conducted at the Neighborhood Market on Martin Luther King Boulevard.

According to police, the search warrant was a part of an investigation by the narcotics division after reports of illegal drug activity taking place throughout the city.

On Wednesday, the search warrant at the Neighborhood Market resulted in the seizure of illegal narcotics, firearms and gambling devices.

The following people have been charged:

32-year-old Jamarcus Montez Greathouse- Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and simple gambling

64-year-old Andrea Ferguson- Simple Gambling and possession of marijuana second-degree

61-year-old Lottie M Yancey- simple gambling

39-year-old Lacey Tati Lewis- simple gambling

55-year-old Tyrone Warren Vasser- simple gambling

66-year-old Marvin Fuller- simple gambling

57-year-old Ricky Still- Possession of marijuana second-degree

44-year-old Natasha Thomas- Promoting gambling and possession of a controlled substance

56-year-old Bruce Dewayne Perry was arrested for outstanding warrants through another agency

65-year-old Robert Charles Minnifield was arrested for outstanding warrants

Police also announced the arrest of other individuals over recent weeks, adding that the narcotics seized during the arrests tested positive for fentanyl.

The investigation is ongoing, with additional charges pending. Anyone with information is asked to call the Opelika Police Department’s detective division at 334-705-5220 or the Secret Witness hotline at 334-745-8665. Tips may also be sent via the Opelika police mobile app.

