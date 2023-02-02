2 disaster recover centers to close, FEMA says

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two disaster recovery centers will close permanently this weekend, according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Officials said the FEMA recovery center in Wetumpka and another in Rockford will close. There are currently centers open in Autauga County, Hale County and two in Dallas County.

The centers were opened following January’s severe weather outbreak that left multiple dead and devastation across central Alabama.

FEMA said other recovery centers can open as needed. To find a recovery center near you, click here.

For an accessible video on how to apply for assistance, click here. For information on Alabama’s disaster recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4684.

