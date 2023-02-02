Advertise
First Alert: Widespread rain arrive this afternoon, linger through Friday morning

After rain clears the area, everyone turns sharply colder Friday and into the weekend
A large area of rain overspreads Alabama late Thursday into Thursday night, followed by a sharp change to colder weather for Friday and the weekend.
By Amanda Curran
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 3:23 AM CST
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - What we are waking up to this morning is very similar to every other day so far this workweek: temperatures in the 40s and 50s under an overcast sky. What makes Thursday different from all the rest is the widespread showers activity we anticipate later this afternoon and evening. Heavy rain will overspread central Alabama Thursday afternoon and expand into the southern counties by Thursday night; a widespread 1 to 3 inches of rain is likely, plus we cannot rule out a few claps of thunder.

At the moment we do not see any risk of severe thunderstorms with this system... we are a bit too cool for any strong storms, so that’s something we can appreciate, right?

A shower or two could linger Friday morning, but our sky will clear quickly as the day progresses. What happens after the rain? Colder air rushes in behind the front and temperatures will stay stuck in the 50s all day on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, with overnight lows dropping into the 30s.

The weekend will be cold, but sunny and dry!

The start to next week is looking dry with a warm up expected. Monday and Tuesday afternoon highs will warm into the middle to upper 60s. Overnight lows will also be warmer back into the 40s. While dry to start the week, long range forecast models are hinting at our next chance for rain as we push towards the end of next week.

