Local student-athletes sign to play college sports on National Signing Day

By Shelby Myers
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 10:14 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It was a big day on the Gulf Coast for some local student athletes. High school seniors put pen to paper and signed off on their collegiate adventures in sports.

Here’s a preview of just some of them.

We start with a packed house at UMS-Wright High School. Seven bulldogs in six different sports will take their talents to college.

Athletic Director and Coach Terry Curtis said, “They’re all unbelievable in their sport. We go from swimming, football, basketball, baseball, track, golf, girls golf and they’ve all been successful because of the extra work and hard work that they’ve put in.”

Offensive back, and former First and 10 Player of the Week, Cole Blaylock, will stay in Mobile. He signed with the University of South Alabama football team.

Blaylock said, “Honestly, I couldn’t think of a better place for me to be. This was pretty much my dream school growing up and I’m more than excited to sign there. I love it!”

St. Paul’s Episcopal School sent off six student athletes to play collegiate sports in football, softball, track and swim.

Five student athletes at Theodore High School will play college ball or cheer, Including football standouts William James to Mississippi State and Kamrean Johnson to Vanderbilt.

Six Vigor High School wolves signed letters of intent to their college of choice.

McGill-Toolen Catholic High School had three signees, including yellowjacket wide receiver and former First and 10 Player of the Week Anthony Eager to the University of South Alabama.

There are a lot more local high school athletes who signed and here at FOX10 News, we are so proud of all of you and wish you the best of luck!

