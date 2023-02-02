Advertise
Man receives nearly 21 year sentence in father’s murder

Douglas Keith Scarborough
Douglas Keith Scarborough((Source: Montgomery County Detention Facility))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 9:42 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery County man has been sentenced to nearly 21 years in prison for the murder of his father.

According to Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey, Douglas Scarborough was sentenced by Judge James Anderson Wednesday to 20 years and 10 months in prison.

On Aug. 21, 2019, deputies were called to a home near Highway 82 and Old Pike Road around 5:30 a.m. When they arrived, they found 72-year-old Jerry Scarborough, who had been killed.

According to the DA’s office, Douglas Scarborough was living with his parents at the time. He approached his father in the kitchen and shot him in the head, killing him.

“This was a heinous, senseless crime. Jerry Scarborough was a very well-respected and much-loved member of our community,” Bailey said. “For his life to be ended in such a pointless, tragic way by his own son is truly heartbreaking. Though my office believes Douglas Scarborough should have received a much longer sentence and asked the court to grant our recommendation, we respect Judge Anderson’s decision.”

Additional details, including the motive for the crime, were not publicly released.

