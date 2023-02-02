Advertise
Man sentenced to life in 2015 Montgomery Burger King murder

Travon Williams was sentenced in a 2015 deadly robbery.
Travon Williams was sentenced in a 2015 deadly robbery.((Source: Montgomery County Detention Facility))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 9:58 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - One of four suspects charged with capital murder in a 2015 deadly armed robbery has been sentenced.

According to Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey, Travon Williams was sentenced to life in prison by Judge James Anderson on Wednesday.

The deadly robbery happened on Sept. 27, 2015. Bailey said Williams robbed and shot Dundrell Young multiple times while he was sitting inside his vehicle in the parking lot of Burger King on East South Boulevard.

Williams was found guilty of one count of capital murder for using a firearm during the commission of a robbery and one count of capital murder for shooting inside an occupied vehicle, Bailey added.

“This sentence was the culmination of an emotional journey for Mr. Young’s family and close friends,” Bailey said. “While I know nothing can ease the pain of being robbed of getting to see him mature into adulthood, I hope it brings them comfort knowing the person responsible for the senseless murder of their beloved ‘DJ’ is off our streets and will most likely spend the rest of his life behind bars.”

Additional details about the other suspects in the case have not been released publicly.

