Montgomery officer dismissed after domestic violence charge

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery police officer has been charged with domestic violence and relieved of duty after an incident Wednesday.

According to police, Daniel Webster III, 37, was charged with domestic violence- harassment third-degree.

Police say Webster was placed on administrative leave Thursday after the department was notified of the charges from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. It has since initiated disciplinary proceedings.

According to court records, the incident involved an argument between Webster and his wife.

The department said Webster was off duty at the time of the incident.

Webster was assigned to the Criminal Investigations Division. He joined the department in 2007.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.