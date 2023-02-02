Advertise
Montgomery officer dismissed after domestic violence charge

Montgomery police officer Daniel Webster III has been dismissed from the department.
Montgomery police officer Daniel Webster III has been dismissed from the department.(Source: Montgomery County Detention Facility)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 1:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery police officer has been charged with domestic violence and relieved of duty after an incident Wednesday.

According to police, Daniel Webster III, 37, was charged with domestic violence- harassment third-degree.

Police say Webster was placed on administrative leave Thursday after the department was notified of the charges from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. It has since initiated disciplinary proceedings.

According to court records, the incident involved an argument between Webster and his wife.

The department said Webster was off duty at the time of the incident.

Webster was assigned to the Criminal Investigations Division. He joined the department in 2007.

