Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Montgomery planning to tear down abandoned apartment complex

By Monae Stevens
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 10:48 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Demolition and developments will be in progress soon in north Montgomery.

District 3 Councilwoman Marche Johnson said an old apartment complex on Northgate Drive has been abandoned and dilapidated for 21 years.

“It has deteriorated over the years, and it’s really became an eyesore for the Ripley Street to lower Wetumpka Road corridor for those coming from Millbrook, Prattville, that far north Montgomery to travel into the city, and especially into downtown Montgomery to work,” Johnson said.

The city traced the property back to several owners who inherited the property after their loved one died, and they have given consent to tear down the buildings.

“My plan is to clear that corridor so it’s more aesthetically pleasing, and that we can get more dollars because once the federal government knows that you are betting on yourself, dollars will come to you,” Johnson said.

It is unclear on the plans after demolition, but the councilwoman hopes to see either new homes or apartments or businesses.

Johnson mentioned that behind the property is a green area where children used to play in the past, known as Cypress Park, which will be along the city’s future Riverfront Trail.

The demolition progress is expected to begin within the next couple of months.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

97 inmates will be released from Alabama prisons today
UPDATE: 97 inmates will be released from Alabama prisons Tuesday
Wesley Speaks Jr. is charged with capital murder.
2 charged with capital murder after body found in Montgomery
A Millbrook man has been charged in the shooting death of an Auburn man, Montgomery police say.
Millbrook man charged in Auburn man’s Montgomery murder
Montgomery police are investigating deadly a Wednesday morning shooting on Kiwanis Street.
1 dead in Wednesday morning north Montgomery shooting
Authorities responded to the scene on Carter Hill Road Monday afternoon.
Suspect charged in Monday’s deadly Montgomery shooting

Latest News

10 million assets in Alabama unclaimed
10 million assets of unclaimed property available in Alabama
Tianeptine is one of the latest illegal drugs pouring into Alabama.
Hospital warns of tianeptine drug ‘crisis’ in Alabama
Hospital warns of tianeptine drug use in Alabama
Hospital warns of tianeptine drug use in Alabama
10 million assets of unclaimed property available in Alabama
10 million assets of unclaimed property available in Alabama