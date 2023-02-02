Montgomery planning to tear down abandoned apartment complex

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Demolition and developments will be in progress soon in north Montgomery.

District 3 Councilwoman Marche Johnson said an old apartment complex on Northgate Drive has been abandoned and dilapidated for 21 years.

“It has deteriorated over the years, and it’s really became an eyesore for the Ripley Street to lower Wetumpka Road corridor for those coming from Millbrook, Prattville, that far north Montgomery to travel into the city, and especially into downtown Montgomery to work,” Johnson said.

The city traced the property back to several owners who inherited the property after their loved one died, and they have given consent to tear down the buildings.

“My plan is to clear that corridor so it’s more aesthetically pleasing, and that we can get more dollars because once the federal government knows that you are betting on yourself, dollars will come to you,” Johnson said.

It is unclear on the plans after demolition, but the councilwoman hopes to see either new homes or apartments or businesses.

Johnson mentioned that behind the property is a green area where children used to play in the past, known as Cypress Park, which will be along the city’s future Riverfront Trail.

The demolition progress is expected to begin within the next couple of months.

