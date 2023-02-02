PCA Lady Panther signs with top JUCO basketball school

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Prattville Christian Academy’s Lameria “Coco” Thomas has committed to Shelton State Community College to play basketball as well as further her vocational dreams.

Shelton State is an award-winning NJCAA Division I program. The Lady Buccaneers went 29-2 last season, falling just short in the national tournament 48-45 to Eastern Florida State in the second round.

Coco has played in 155 games throughout her varsity career, a task that no other student-athlete in school history has accomplished. She began playing on the varsity squad in her eighth-grade year, and throughout that time, the team had a record of 144-21.

“I am always excited to watch one of our student-athletes get an opportunity to play at the next level, but Coco’s story is pretty special,” said Tara Osborne, PCA’s athletic director. “What she’s accomplished in just five years is unreal. Her energy and smile are contagious, and she welcomes everyone with open arms. She is an absolute joy to be around.”

Thomas holds the school record for offensive and total rebounds, an impressive task considering that Coco had not started playing basketball until she joined PCA’s middle school team.

Coco’s career stats include scoring 1,571 points, 1,466 total rebounds, 389 steals, and 211 assists.

“It has been an absolute joy coaching Coco Thomas over the past five years,” said Jason Roberson, PCA’s head basketball coach. “She’s had an incredible basketball career accomplishing things that most student-athletes only dream about, but I am most proud of the young lady she has grown and matured into since first stepping onto the court. She is an absolute winner who will be successful at whatever she chooses to pursue.”

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.