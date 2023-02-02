The Rundown: Let the good times roll this weekend!

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - If you are looking for some fun events or if you are ready to let the good times roll, there is no need to look any further. Mardi Gras season is here and the celebrations have made their way to central Alabama.

The City of Millbrook will have their Mardi Gras Festival this Saturday at Village Green Park starting at 9 a.m. There will be over 60 vendors on site. There will also be a water walker, a climbing wall, pony and zip rides for kids of all ages. The parade will begin at noon. You can expect beads, moon pies, and so much more.

You can also let the good times roll in Prattville at the Mardi Gras Celebration. At 11 a.m. there will be arts and crafts as well as food vendors at Heritage Park. The parade will take off at 2 p.m. with music, floats, and dancers. This year, the city will be honoring meteorologists from central Alabama, including WSFA’s First Alert Weather Team, for their work during the Jan. 12th storms. We can’t forget there will also be Moon pies, candy, and beads at the event. It is guaranteed to be a fun time!

You can enjoy Galentine’s on Main Street in Wetumpka this weekend. The 3rd annual Boss Mom Enterprise Women in Business Networking Meet & Greet is happening Saturday. For the foodies, Food Truck Fridays is happening in downtown Opelika.

Here are some other events happening around central and south Alabama this weekend:

Friday, Feb. 3rd:

Saturday, Feb. 4th:

Sunday, Feb. 5th:

For more content and to keep in touch, visit www.wsfa.com/therundown. Don’t see your event on our list or want your event featured on The Rundown? Email events to therundown@wsfa.com. We can’t wait to see you on the town!

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.