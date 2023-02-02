Advertise
Suspect arrested in deadly shooting leaving 12-year-old boy dead
By Jatavia O'Neal and Jessie Gibson
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Phenix City police are investigating a deadly shooting that has left one child dead, according to Russell County Coroner Arthur Sumbry Jr.

On February 1, at approximately 6:30 p.m., Phenix City officers responded to the area of Windtree Drive - off of U.S. Highway 80 West in reference to a person being shot.

Sumbry says a 12-year-old male was pronounced dead from a gunshot wound.

Authorities say officers discovered the offender was still on the scene, identified as 50-year-old Tywoana Jakes, of Phenix City. Jakes was taken into custody and has been charged with capital murder. Under Alabama criminal code 13A-5-40 Capital offenses subsection 15 “Murder when the victim is less that fourteen years of age”.

The young boy’s body will be sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Science in Montgomery for an autopsy.

Jakes is currently in the Russell County Jail with no bond. This is still an ongoing investigation.

