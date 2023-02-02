Troy Football adds 7 signees, mid-year transfers to signing class

TROY, Ala. (Troy University) - Troy head coach Jon Sumrall announced the signing of seven players to National Letters of Intent on Wednesday on the first day of the late signing period for the 2023 class. Additionally, the program welcomed 10 new additions at the mid-year who are currently enrolled in school and participating in offseason workouts.

Of Wednesday’s new signees, Troy added three defensive backs, a pair of offensive linemen, a wide receiver and an athlete to the Trojans’ already loaded class on the books from December. All told between four-year transfers, junior college transfers and the high school ranks, Troy reloaded its championship roster with 38 players since winning the Cure Bowl in December.

The Trojans ended the season ranked No. 19 in the AP Top 25, the first-ever appearance in a final top 25 poll. Troy carries the nation’s second-longest active winning streak in the 2023 season having won 11 straight games to close out 2022.

LJ Green (6-1, 170, CB, Montgomery, Ala., Montgomery Catholic HS)

High School: Helped lead Montgomery Catholic to a combined 40-3 record his final three seasons and three straight area titles … Earned first team all-state honors and played in the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game … No. 38 player in the state and three star according to ESPN … Top 50 player in the state of Alabama by 247 Sports and three star … Also rated three star by On3 and Rivals; top 125 cornerback in the country by both 247 Sports and On3 … Began playing football as a sophomore … Recorded 45 tackles, six interception and six pass break ups as a sophomore and junior … Also played basketball for the Knights with four straight Final Four appearances

Personal: Son of Maria Smith … Born Sept. 14, 2005

Jamarcus Hamilton (5-11, 195, S, Montgomery, Ala., Sidney Lanier HS)

High School: Earned all-metro honors as a junior after recording 110 tackles, 11 sacks and three interceptions at Sidney Lanier High School … Also recorded 465 rushing yards on just 36 carries for the Poets … Also played basketball

Personal: Son of Tamika Young … Born March 23, 2004

Dorion Jackson (6-2, 180, S, Wetumpka HS, Wetumpka Ala.)

High School: Selected to play in the AHSAA North-South All-Star Game … Played safety and receiver for the Indians … As a senior, recorded 65 tackles, two interceptions and four pass break ups … Also caught eight passes for 165 yards and returned a kickoff for a touchdown … Helped lead Wetumpka to a 7-4 overall record as a senior and trip to the Alabama 6A Playoffs

Mykel Johnson (5-8, 175, ATH, Enterprise, Ala., Enterprise HS)

High School: Two-time all-state selection out of Enterprise High School … Rushed for 484 yards and seven touchdowns in addition to catching 33 passes for 632 yards and eight touchdowns as a senior … Also did damage in the return game with 21 kickoff returns for 697 yards and school record four touchdowns … Totaled 1,916 all-purpose yards and 19 touchdowns … Earned Dothan Eagle Super 12 honors … Played in the Alabama North-South All-Star Game … Finished high school career with 3,305 rushing yards and 40 touchdowns and with 4,331 all-purpose yards and 60 total touchdowns … Ranks second in Enterprise history in career rushing yards … Helped lead the Tigers to the Alabama 5A basketball state title game in 2022

Elijah Philippe (6-7, 305, OL, Newark, N.J., Lackawanna College)

Lackawanna CC: Rated as the No. 4 JUCO offensive tackle in the country and the No. 10 JUCO player in the country per the 247 Sports Composite rankings … Helped lead the Falcons to a 7-3 record in 2022 … Three years of eligibility remaining … Offers from South Carolina, Florida State, Virginia Tech and Auburn

High School: Named first team all-state following his senior season at Lower Merion High School and offensive lineman of the year … Also played basketball for the Bulldogs

Personal: Son of Marie Gourdet and Brecker Philippe … Born April 17, 2003

Elijah Prather (6-4, 280, OL, LaVergne, Tenn., LaVergne HS)

High School: Selected to play in the TACA East-West All-Star Game following his senior season at LaVergne High School … Two-time all-region selection for the Wolverines

Jackson Thomas (6-3, 185, WR, Millbrook, Ala., Stanhope Elmore HS)

High School: Rated as a top 50 player in the state and a three-star per the 247Sports Composite, top 200 receiver nationally … No. 42 player in Alabama and top 175 receiver plus a three-star from On3 … As a junior, earned all-county honors after he recorded 44 catches for 602 yards and three touchdowns in only seven games for Stanhope Elmore High School

2023 Troy Football Signing Class Plus Mid-Year Transfers

NAME POSITION HEIGHT WEIGHT HOMETOWN | PREVIOUS SCHOOL Blake Austin * OL 6-4 290 Johnson City, Tenn. | East Tennessee State Deshaun Batiste DE 6-2 250 New Orleans, La. | John F Kennedy HS MarKendrick Beall * OL 6-4 340 Tatum, Texas | Tyler JC Tyler Bell OL 6-2 305 Memphis, Tenn. | Lausanne Collegiate HS Reggie Bracy * S 6-0 209 Mobile, Ala. | Iowa Keyshawn Campbell * LB 6-0 200 Vero Beach, Fla. | Vero Beach HS Steven Cattledge * LB 6-3 205 Columbus, Miss. | East Mississippi CC Ethan Conner * TE 6-4 225 Columbus, Miss. | East Mississippi CC Goose Crowder * QB 6-2 220 Gardendale, Ala. | West Virginia Raymond Cutts * DE/LB 6-3 270 Orlando, Fla. | Garden City CC Brody Dalton * TE 6-5 250 Fyffe, Ala. | UAB Zach Edwards * DE 6-3 265 Starkville, Miss. | Louisville Billy Gilmore OL 6-3 285 Irvington, Ala. | Alma Bryant HS LJ Green CB 5-10 160 Montgomery, Ala. | Montgomery Catholic Jamarcus Hamilton S 5-11 195 Montgomery, Ala. | Sidney Lanier HS Dasheen Jackson * S 6-1 185 Columbus, Ga. | Hutchinson CC Dorion Jackson S 6-2 180 Wetumpka, Ala. | Wetumpka HS Mykel Johnson ATH 5-8 175 Enterprise, Ala. | Enterprise HS Chris Lewis * WR 6-4 202 Pleasant Grove, Ala. | Kentucky Jordan Lovett RB 5-10 195 Statesboro, Ga. | Statesboro HS Asa Martin * RB 5-11 200 Courtland, Ala. | Memphis Tavon Matthews * OL 6-1 317 Woodbridge, Va. | East Tennessee State Landon Parker * WR 6-3 210 Concord, N.C. | Wofford Malaki Pegues BAN 6-4 225 Oxford, Miss. | Oxford HS Ty’Quarius Perry * DE 6-2 265 Birmingham, Ala. | Jackson-Olin HS Elijah Philippe OL 6-7 305 Newark, N.J. | Lackawanna College Elijah Prather OL 6-4 280 LaVergne, Tenn. | LaVergne HS Tim Roberson CB 6-0 175 Valdosta, Ga. | Valdosta HS Chris Rodgers LB 6-2 207 Corinth, Miss. | Corinth HS Eli Russ * OL 6-4 300 Ardmore, Okla. | Oklahoma State JD Sherrod * QB 6-2 200 Memphis, Tenn. | Briarcrest Christian HS Boaz Stanley * OL 6-4 310 Bogart, Ga. | Georgia Military Jack Tchienchou CB 5-10 176 Atlanta, Ga. | Saint Pius X HS Jackson Thomas WR 6-3 185 Millbrook, Ala. | Stanhope Elmore HS TJ Thompson * LB 6-0 210 Bolton, Miss. | East Central CC Colton Walls ATH 6-3 225 Millbrook, Ala. | Stanhope Elmore HS Jackson Worley TE 6-4 225 West Palm Beach, Fla. | The King’s Academy Damaje Yancey * CB 6-1 180 Long Beach, Calif. | Southern Utah

By State

Alabama – 13

Mississippi – 6

Georgia – 5

Tennessee – 4

Florida – 3

Texas – 1

Oklahoma – 1

New Jersey – 1

North Carolina – 1

Virginia - 1

Louisiana – 1

California - 1

Previous School

High School – 19

Four-Year Transfer – 11

Junior College – 8

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.