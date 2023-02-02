Advertise
Valley woman dead following early morning house fire

Officials say a Summerville firefighter died after suffering a medical emergency Monday.
The Valley Police Department is investigating a deadly fire that occurred on County Road 496.(Live 5)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 9:08 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
VALLEY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Valley Police Department is investigating a deadly fire that occurred on County Road 496.

According to officials, at approximately 2:30 a.m., officers responded to a structure fire in the 1100 block of County Road 496.

On arrival, officers found the residence fully engulfed in flames. They found that the homeowner, 69-year-old Larry C. Earnest, had escaped the residence through a window.

East Alabama EMS treated him on the scene and transported him to EAMC-Opelika. His status is currently unknown.

His wife, 69-year-old Jackie Earnest, was unable to escape. Her body was located within the home and will be sent to the Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

It is unknown how the fire started at this time.

This incident is being investigated by the Valley Police Department and the State Fire Marshall’s Office

