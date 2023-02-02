Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Victim advocacy group displeased with state inmate release notifications

Victims of Crime and Leniency
Victims of Crime and Leniency(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Rosanna Smith
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 3:30 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The nonprofit group Victims of Crime and Leniency, or VOCAL, has expressed concerns about the ongoing release of Alabama inmates at state prisons.

About 80 state inmates were released under electronic supervision Tuesday, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections. The state initially planned at first to release around 400 eligible inmates, but ADOC did not meet the legal obligation to notify all of the victims first.

Janette Grantham, executive director of VOCAL, said they have had an influx of calls from victims and their families who are concerned. She said she wishes ADOC had done a better job before the mandatory supervision law went into effect. Grantham said victims are being notified too late.in some cases.

“It’s just sad. We’ve had talked to a victim earlier, and she was contacted by DOC, and they told her that he had gotten out I think at 8:30 this morning or something. Well, he was already out. But when something like that, they don’t have time to do things to be prepared. I mean, some people might want to get a security or cameras or even change their locks. Some victims are afraid that they might even plan to move. But when they’re already out, you don’t have those options,” Grantham said.

ADOC contacts victims only if that person registers for a notification of a release. Grantham is encouraging every victim and their family to call ADOC or to fill out a victim notification request online.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tianeptine is one of the latest illegal drugs pouring into Alabama.
Hospital warns of tianeptine drug ‘crisis’ in Alabama
Wesley Speaks Jr. is charged with capital murder.
2 charged with capital murder after body found in Montgomery
Montgomery police are investigating deadly a Wednesday morning shooting on Kiwanis Street.
1 dead in Wednesday morning north Montgomery shooting
Police say a man was injured in a shooting on Bonaparte Boulevard.
Man in life-threatening condition after Montgomery shooting
10 million assets in Alabama unclaimed
10 million assets of unclaimed property available in Alabama

Latest News

Montgomery police officer Daniel Webster III has been dismissed from the department.
Montgomery officer dismissed after domestic violence charge
Artist’s concept of the DARPA and Lockheed Martin Hypersonic Air Breathing Weapon Concept...
Lockheed Martin to host career fair in Troy
Two disaster recovery centers will close permanently this weekend, according to the Federal...
2 disaster recover centers to close, FEMA says
Opelika police executed a search warrant at the Neighborhood Market at 503 Martin Luther King...
10 charged after gambling devices, drugs, guns seized in Opelika