3rd suspect in Prattville daycare abuse case pleads guilty

Alice Sorrells (Left), Leah Livingston (Center),and Susan Baker (Right).
Alice Sorrells (Left), Leah Livingston (Center),and Susan Baker (Right).(Source: Autauga County Sheriff's Office)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 2:20 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - The third suspect in a Prattville daycare child abuse case has pleaded guilty.

According to court records, Susan Baker pleaded guilty to two counts of child abuse and five counts of failure to report child abuse.

The case surrounded the physical abuse of seven children, ranging in age between 11 and 15 months, who were enrolled for daycare service at Journey Church of the River Region. Investigators say video evidence showed the abuse involved shoving and hitting, among other physical violence.

Baker and two other defendants, Alice Sorrells and Leah Livingston, were indicted by an Autauga County grand jury for their roles in the case. Defendants Sorrells and Livingston were each found guilty of two counts of child abuse and five counts of failure to report child abuse. They face between one and 10 years in prison for Class C felony child abuse convictions. Failure to report convictions, which are misdemeanors, can include fines and jail terms of up to six months.

Sentencing for each of the three women has not yet been set.

