4-star QB Walker White commits to Auburn

Auburn football head coach Hugh Freeze is introduced during the first half of an NCAA college...
Auburn football head coach Hugh Freeze is introduced during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Arkansas Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)(Butch Dill | AP)
By James Hayes
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 3:09 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - The Auburn Tigers landed a significant victory in recruiting on Friday. Hugh Freeze and company were able to lock up a commitment from 4-star quarterback Walker White of Little Rock Christian Academy in Arkansas.

Many thought White would end up at Clemson after visiting the school this past weekend. Instead, White chose to bring his talents to the plains.

White was one of Auburn’s top targets in the 2024 recruiting class, ranking as the No. 1 recruit in the state of Arkansas and the No. 13 quarterback in the nation.

Standing at 6′3″ and 225 lbs., he has thrown for 3,985 yards between his Sophomore and Junior seasons at Little Rock Christian Academy. White has thrown 48 touchdown passes and rushed for an additional 21.

White is the third 2024 commit the Tigers have received, joining defensive backs Jayden Lewis and A’Mon Lane.

