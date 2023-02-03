Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Auburn basketball lands elite in state player

Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl speaks with players before an NCAA college basketball game...
Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl speaks with players before an NCAA college basketball game against South Carolina Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Columbia, S.C. Auburn won 81-66. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)(Sean Rayford | AP)
By James Hayes
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 1:28 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - Bruce Pearl and the Auburn Tigers have landed Labaron Philon, the number one-ranked basketball player in the state of Alabama.

Philon recently announced his commitment to Auburn at Baker High School pep rally in Mobile. He had offers at Alabama, Arkansas, Kansas, Tennessee, and Ole Miss. However, Auburn was the only school he made an official visit to.

Standing 6′4″ and 177 lbs., Philon is officially listed as a point guard but is more than capable of playing the two-guard or combo-guard position at Auburn.

At Baker High School, Philon has averaged 36 points per game through 26 games.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tianeptine is one of the latest illegal drugs pouring into Alabama.
Hospital warns of tianeptine drug ‘crisis’ in Alabama
10 million assets in Alabama unclaimed
10 million assets of unclaimed property available in Alabama
Apartments off Northgate Drive have been abandoned and dilapidated over 20 years
Montgomery planning to tear down abandoned apartment complex
Montgomery police officer Daniel Webster III has been dismissed from the department.
Montgomery officer relieved of duty after domestic violence charge
An Alzheimer's special care center is facing a $10,000 fine for mistakenly pronouncing one of...
Woman declared dead found still alive inside funeral home

Latest News

Alabama head coach Nate Oats yells from the sideline during the first half of an NCAA college...
Coach Nate Oats extends Alabama contract through 2029
Historic Cramton Bowl
Cramton Bowl to host ninth annual FCS Kickoff
The Alabama State University Hornets unveiled their 2023 signing class on National Signing Day.
ASU announces 2023 signing class
Troy head coach Jon Sumrall announced the signing of seven players to National Letters of...
Troy Football adds 7 signees, mid-year transfers to signing class