Brookley by the bay project to bring public waterfront park to Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -A packed house inside the Harmon-Thomas Community Center in Maysville Thursday night to check out plans for Brookley by the Bay.

The waterfront park would feature an amphitheater, a shoreline, a fenced in dog park, walking paths, a flex lawn for things like disc golf and picnics, a boardwalk and beach volleyball and more.

Most people FOX10 News talked with are excited about the project and think it’s a much needed, family friendly attraction with a focus on getting people to the water.

Dr. Ledell Cleveland Jr. said it’s perfect for his congregation.

“The kids can have somewhere to go. We can go out there and have church picnics, stuff like that...It’s close. It’s very close. I’m just excited about it being developed and excited about what it’s going to do for the Mobile area,” he said.

John Lowe said he’s “Most excited about access to the Bay, undeveloped shoreline here in the city of Mobile.”

One woman said she just hopes the park protects the natural habitat.

The deputy executive director of public works in Mobile said it’s going to cost around $25 million and they are looking at any and all ways to fund it.

There’s no set time on when construction will begin or when it will be finished.

