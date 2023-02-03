Chad Barwick named next superintendent for Catholic schools of the Archdiocese of Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Archbishop Thomas J. Rodi has announced that Chad Barwick has been selected as the next superintendent and director of Catholic education for Catholic schools of the Archdiocese of Mobile.

“Mr. Barwick is well-known and respected in the Archdiocese of Mobile,” Rodi said for a news release. “He was raised in Montgomery and as a graduate of Montgomery Catholic Preparatory School and a former principal of Montgomery Catholic Middle and High School, he is very familiar with our Archdiocese. In addition, he brings 23 years of experience in education having served as a teacher, and as President of St. Pius X Catholic High School in Atlanta, Georgia, and Head of School at Archbishop Hannan High School in Covington, Louisiana.”

The archbishop went on to state, “He has demonstrated proven ability to educate and lead educators. He is a graduate of Auburn University and the University of Notre Dame. He is a faith-filled Catholic and is passionate about Catholic education. It is a pleasure to welcome him home to the Archdiocese of Mobile.”

Barwick has been head of school at Archbishop Hannan High School since July 2020. He served as president of St. Pius X in Atlanta from July 2016-July 2020 and as principal at Montgomery Catholic from July 2012 to July 2016.

He received a bachelor’s degree in Journalism and English from Auburn University in 1998, a master’s degree in Education from the University of Notre Dame in 2002 as well as a master’s degree in Educational Administration from Notre Dame in 2011.

Barwick and his wife, Christine, have six children ranging in ages from 3 to 16. They each attend Catholic schools.

Barwick will succeed Gwen Byrd, who previously announced her retirement effective at the end of the 2022-23 school year.

“I am humbled and grateful to his excellency for this chance to serve my home Archdiocese and the wonderful Catholic educational ministry here. It is a blessing to return and reconnect with great leaders and friends, and a supportive clergy. Though there are challenges on the horizon, there are great opportunities ahead for our schools and ministries in Catholic education,” Barwick said for the news release.

He continued, “My gratitude also extends to Miss Byrd, who has always pushed me to understand my vocation and was instrumental in my formation. The team she has assembled in the Department of Catholic Education is strong and believes in our catechetical and evangelizing mission. I look forward to working in the vineyard with them. It is a comfort to know my own wife and children will be blessed by the educational mission of the Archdiocese and we are excited to be a part of Lower Alabama life. Please keep us in prayer as we prepare for this incredible opportunity.”

There are 18 Catholic schools in the Archdiocese of Mobile, which includes three high schools and serves the lower 28 counties of Alabama.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.