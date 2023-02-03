Gun found on campus of Prattville school Thursday

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - A gun was found at a Prattville school on Thursday, school officials confirmed.

According to Autauga County Schools Superintendent Tim Tidmore, the gun was found at the end of the school day at Prattville Junior High School.

When asked who reported the gun being on campus, Tidmore said a student notified school officials.

Additional details about the incident were not publicly released.

Tidmore said the school system is following state/school board policy for the incident.

