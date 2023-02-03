‘Horrifying’: Montgomery police chief reacts to deadly beating of Tyre Nichols

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Calls for police reform continue nationwide in the wake of Trye Nichols’ death in Memphis.

The 29-year-old was beaten to death by Memphis Police Officers. The body and traffic camera footage showing his final moments sparked nationwide protests.

In Montgomery, Chief of Police Darryl Albert says the incident is prompting a renewed commitment to transparency with the community.

MPD has maintained the policy of never releasing body camera footage. However, Albert said they are considering changing that policy.

“We’re working on a policy that will encompass just what you’re asking about, and that’s a video release policy,” Albert said. “We talk about transparency; we’re going to demonstrate it even more so. I believe in bringing what we do to the community, letting the community know what we do. The good, the bad, and the ugly.”

At the Montgomery Police Academy, Albert said officers are trained on civil unrest, implicit bias, use of force, and de-escalation.

“That is all key to what it takes to be good, qualified, professional law enforcement officer,” he said. “We’re going to remain professional; we’re going to do everything we can to do a good service to the public and treat everyone with duty and respect.”

Albert described the deadly beating of Tyre Nichols by Memphis police officers as “horrifying” and “disheartening to all of law enforcement.”

“That is not what we support, that is not what we condone, and that is not what we train our officers to do or to be,” he said.

Albert said no matter what your race is, excessive force is never acceptable.

“Right is right, and wrong is wrong, it has no color barriers, regardless of who was on which end of that situation in Memphis,” he said.

Albert said what happened in Memphis demonstrates a lack of accountability and a lack of transparency, which is the opposite of what MPD is trying to achieve.

“From day one, I’ve interviewed with this station and others, and I said we will be transparent, and we will hold everyone accountable,” he said.

The five officers in Memphis charged with Nichols’ death will be arraigned later this month. Nichols was laid to rest on Feb. 1.

