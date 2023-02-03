Man accused of driving under the influence in deadly Prattville wreck

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - A man police say is responsible for a deadly wreck in Prattville last month is now facing charges.

The wreck happened on Jan. 4. According to a deposition filed this week, police say Cody Allen McLaren, 32, was driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance on Cobbs Ford Road that night. Police say he went through the intersection of E. Main Street and McQueen Smith Road, where he collided with another vehicle.

Gregory Edward Bowman was in that other vehicle. Police say he was taken to the hospital with major injuries. He died from those injuries on Jan. 11.

McLaren was arrested Thursday and charged with manslaughter. Jail records show he bailed out on $150,000 the same day.

