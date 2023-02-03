Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Man accused of driving under the influence in deadly Prattville wreck

Cody Allen McLaren is charged with manslaughter in connection to a deadly vehicle wreck in...
Cody Allen McLaren is charged with manslaughter in connection to a deadly vehicle wreck in Prattville.(Source: Autauga County Sheriff's Office)
By Jonathan Grass
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 3:25 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - A man police say is responsible for a deadly wreck in Prattville last month is now facing charges.

The wreck happened on Jan. 4. According to a deposition filed this week, police say Cody Allen McLaren, 32, was driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance on Cobbs Ford Road that night. Police say he went through the intersection of E. Main Street and McQueen Smith Road, where he collided with another vehicle.

Gregory Edward Bowman was in that other vehicle. Police say he was taken to the hospital with major injuries. He died from those injuries on Jan. 11.

McLaren was arrested Thursday and charged with manslaughter. Jail records show he bailed out on $150,000 the same day.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tianeptine is one of the latest illegal drugs pouring into Alabama.
Hospital warns of tianeptine drug ‘crisis’ in Alabama
10 million assets in Alabama unclaimed
10 million assets of unclaimed property available in Alabama
Apartments off Northgate Drive have been abandoned and dilapidated over 20 years
Montgomery planning to tear down abandoned apartment complex
Montgomery police officer Daniel Webster III has been dismissed from the department.
Montgomery officer relieved of duty after domestic violence charge
An Alzheimer's special care center is facing a $10,000 fine for mistakenly pronouncing one of...
Woman declared dead found still alive inside funeral home

Latest News

Alice Sorrells (Left), Leah Livingston (Center),and Susan Baker (Right).
3rd suspect in Prattville daycare abuse case pleads guilty
Donna Beisel joined us today to tell us about how The Rosa Parks Museum will be hosting a 110th...
Rosa Parks Birthday Celebration
Andres Lenardo Hurtado has been charged in a sexual assault investigation.
Man charged in Auburn sexual assault investigation
School desks
Gun found on campus of Prattville school Thursday