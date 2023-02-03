Montgomery developing plan for improving public transportation

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery residents and tourists alike could soon have more transportation options. The city is hoping to reimagine the public bus system in 2023.

“We’re in the process of finalizing a short-range transit improvement program that will basically lay out the next five years in public transportation improvements,” said Robert Smith, the city’s planning director.

The city is aiming to release a draft of the transit improvement program later this month, but Smith shared some insight into what to expect.

They are in the process of getting five new buses that can each seat 30 people. Another goal is to increase the frequency of service.

“The buses are actually riding on the streets more frequently, more often,” Smith said.

It is not just bus improvements. Smith said the city is making progress in a transportation program that could operate kind of like Uber or Lyft. The city is calling it microtransit.

“Where people can actually dial a ride, schedule a ride and be literally picked up at their doorstep,” Smith said.

The city is working to getting a fleet of vans for this project. They would be driven by public transportation employees.

“They’ll be able to use it as they would their own personal car,” Smith said.

It is all part of five-year plan to make public transportation more accessible. Individuals who would like to check bus routes can click here.

