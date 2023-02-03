Montgomery neighborhood association opposes proposed homeless shelter

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Salvation Army is facing opposition from people in a neighborhood after they announced their plans to relocate to south Montgomery.

The Seth Johnson Neighborhood Association met with Maj. Harvey Johnson on Jan. 26 to listen to his reasons for placing a homeless shelter on that side of town.

The proposed shelter would be on 1300 East South Blvd., which sits right in front of the neighborhood.

“It’s just a big concern for our whole neighborhood that we will have a flood of more and more homeless people that when they leave out at 8 o’clock, flooding our streets, and to have something to do until that evening,” said Seth Johnson Neighborhood Association President Angela Exford.

Exford mentioned the homeless possibly loitering in the neighborhood brings concerns of safety for children and elderly adults, adding there is a school and daycare near the shelter.

Residents also expressed fear of homeless people walking onto properties unsolicited.

“That is very frightening because we don’t know what their intents are,” Exford said.

The neighborhood association plans to attend the Montgomery Board of Adjustors meeting on Feb. 16 with hopes to get the board to deny the proposal.

Johnson declined to comment, but he mentioned previously that the South Montgomery area has the greatest need for a shelter.

