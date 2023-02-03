Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Opelika man arrested on attempted murder charge after 1 injured in shooting

Opelika man arrested on attempted murder charges after 1 injured in shooting
Opelika man arrested on attempted murder charges after 1 injured in shooting(Source: Opelika Police Dept.)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 9:35 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - An Opelika man was arrested on attempted murder charges after a victim was shot in January.

On January 31, Opelika police responded to a report of gunshots in the 2100 block of Waverly Parkway.

Upon arrival, officers located a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital in Columbus where he was treated for his injuries and later discharged.

During the investigation, the victim was able to provide information which led to the identification of a possible suspect.

On Feb 2., detectives arrested 26-year-old Kendrick Derrill Walton, from Opelika, for attempted murder.

If you have any information about this incident, please contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at (334) 705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tianeptine is one of the latest illegal drugs pouring into Alabama.
Hospital warns of tianeptine drug ‘crisis’ in Alabama
10 million assets in Alabama unclaimed
10 million assets of unclaimed property available in Alabama
Apartments off Northgate Drive have been abandoned and dilapidated over 20 years
Montgomery planning to tear down abandoned apartment complex
Montgomery police officer Daniel Webster III has been dismissed from the department.
Montgomery officer relieved of duty after domestic violence charge
An Alzheimer's special care center is facing a $10,000 fine for mistakenly pronouncing one of...
Woman declared dead found still alive inside funeral home

Latest News

City prepares for African American Parade Celebration
City prepares for African American Parade Celebration
Students make Valentines for our troops
Students make Valentines for our troops
House fire under investigation on Leo Avenue
House fire under investigation on Leo Avenue
Black History Month: Kadavien Baylor
Black History Month: Kadavien Baylor
Some University of Tennessee students are voicing their concerns and protesting what they are...
Dozens of UT students voice concerns about space issues, could see construction for ‘several years’