Wet start to our morning, but Friday afternoon is dry and sunny

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Widespread shower activity continues early on this Friday morning, but over the next few hours we will start to see the rain come to an end! Until then, we still have heavy rain to track across much of central and south Alabama... including the showers that started Thursday afternoon, we still anticipate rainfall totals of 1 to 3 inches to occur before everything is said and done with.

After sunrise, our sky quickly starts to clear and as the day progresses we see colder air rush back into our atmosphere. Now some of you have been cool (west Alabama) but others have been mild (our southern counties)... consistently across the board, temperatures will find their way into the 50s with sunny later on this afternoon. It could also be a bit breezy, but that wind won’t last long.

Tonight under a clear and quiet sky, temperatures drop like a rock. We expected a lot of our area to not only dip below freezing, but to fall back into the mid and upper 20s!

The weekend will be cold, but sunny for Saturday and a bit more clouds Sunday, but dry conditions are expected both days this weekend.

Rain ends by Friday morning... we are dry through the weekend and early next week! (WSFA 12 News)

The start to next week is looking dry with a warm up expected. Monday and Tuesday afternoon highs will warm into the middle to upper 60s. Overnight lows will also be warmer back into the 40s. While dry to start the week, long range forecast models are hinting at our next chance for rain as we push towards the end of next week.

