Auburn Police Department releases collectible K9 trading cards

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - The Auburn Police Department has announced that they have released a set of collectible trading cards featuring the department’s K9s and handlers.

The K9 unit is currently made up of eight police dogs specially trained to locate narcotics, explosives, firearms and assist in searches to locate missing items and people.

APD says that each K9 has a unique personality and life story, some coming from other countries or even retiring from a different career before joining the force.

Each of the eight cards in the APD deck features the K9s photo, name, the year he joined the force, nickname, and specialty training. There are also fun facts such as breed, favorite toy, or his handler’s name.

You can start collecting all eight cards in the APD Deck any time you meet a member of the APD K9 unit. APD says all it takes is a simple hello and an ask for the card!

Partnerships with Auburn University College of Veterinary Medicine’s Canine Performance Science, Auburn City Schools, Charter Communications, and Global K9 Protection Group have contributed to the expansion of APD’s K9 Unit over the years.

