Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Central Alabama Tornado Relief Drive donations climb from $167K to $350K

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 4:36 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - WSFA 12 News recently teamed up with the Central Alabama and Black Belt Community Foundation for the Central Alabama Tornado Relief Fund, with volunteers taking calls for more than 12 hours.

The money continued to pour in even after the phones stopped ringing. We believed the donations topped an astounding $167,000, but we were wrong. Very wrong.

More than 1,000 donations poured in from 26 different states, with a common refrain being “I’d like to help, but I can only send $15.”

Among those who heard about the fundraiser was a Texas businessman, Investment Corporation of America CEO John Bushman, who then pledged $100,000. And he’s now challenging other business friends in Texas to give, as well.

Thank you so much to our friends from Texas! We are so grateful for your willingness to help by starting the Help Your Neighbor donation drive. Music City Mall

Posted by Central Alabama Community Foundation on Monday, January 23, 2023

To date, the total funds from the Central Alabama Tornado Relief Fund now total $350,000. The money includes a $25,000 donation from WSFA 12 News’ parent company, Gray Television, as well as $25,000 from Regions Foundation, $5,000 from Beasley Allen Law Firm, $5,000 from Jackson Thornton, plus a sizeable donation from Martha’s Place.

100% of the donations will go toward helping all local tornado survivors in their rebuilding and recovery efforts. CACF, which is still taking donations at cacfinfo.org, will be assessing needs alongside county EMAs. Donations can be made to all affected counties or to a specific county. CACF says if there is a donation online and there is a credit card charge, CACF will reimburse that charge.

Autauga County’s EMA is setting up applications for victims to sign up to get help. Elmore County’s EMA already has applications out for victims to get help. Some residents have already received money. Help will also go to victims in Dallas County and other areas.

Seven people died in Autauga County when a large, long-track tornado, along with a number of others, made their way across the state. The damage left behind by the severe weather is still being calculated. The number of homes and buildings destroyed is too many to count.

When disaster strikes, people stepped up to support those in need.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tianeptine is one of the latest illegal drugs pouring into Alabama.
Hospital warns of tianeptine drug ‘crisis’ in Alabama
10 million assets in Alabama unclaimed
10 million assets of unclaimed property available in Alabama
Apartments off Northgate Drive have been abandoned and dilapidated over 20 years
Montgomery planning to tear down abandoned apartment complex
Montgomery police officer Daniel Webster III has been dismissed from the department.
Montgomery officer relieved of duty after domestic violence charge
An Alzheimer's special care center is facing a $10,000 fine for mistakenly pronouncing one of...
Woman declared dead found still alive inside funeral home

Latest News

Luther Messick didn't get into running until his late 20s, but he more than made up for it for...
Troy man running the race of life and loving it
The Shamrock Shake and the Oreo Shamrock McFlurry will be available at participating...
McDonald’s Shamrock Shake is coming back soon
Alabama State University sophomore Ronald Martin taking his passion for art to a superhero...
Alabama State comic book artist doing “super” things
File photo - Two Montgomery County parks have been awarded thousands in grants.
2 Montgomery County parks set for ‘major’ improvements