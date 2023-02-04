Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Dog found in ditch with broken bones, rocks in stomach, animal rescuers say

An animal rescue group in Las Vegas says a dog was found in a ditch with broken bones and rocks in its stomach. (Source: KVVU)
By Joe Vigil and Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 9:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - An animal rescue group in Las Vegas says a dog was found with broken bones and rocks in its stomach.

KVVU reports volunteers with A Home 4 Spot Animal Rescue, a nonprofit organization, recently located a dog named Duke in a ditch in the Las Vegas valley.

According to the organization, Duke underwent surgery this week after veterinarians found rocks in his stomach when X-rays were taken.

Animal rescuers said they weren’t sure how the rocks got into the dog’s stomach, but a cloth material was also found inside him.

Representatives with A Home 4 Spot Animal Rescue said the team is trying to raise money for Duke’s medical expenses.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tianeptine is one of the latest illegal drugs pouring into Alabama.
Hospital warns of tianeptine drug ‘crisis’ in Alabama
10 million assets in Alabama unclaimed
10 million assets of unclaimed property available in Alabama
Apartments off Northgate Drive have been abandoned and dilapidated over 20 years
Montgomery planning to tear down abandoned apartment complex
Montgomery police officer Daniel Webster III has been dismissed from the department.
Montgomery officer relieved of duty after domestic violence charge
Site of proposed Salvation Army shelter
Montgomery neighborhood association opposes proposed homeless shelter

Latest News

D.A.T.S.M.O.M.
Advocate, pediatrician react to study showing increased autism diagnosis rates
U.S. officials are keeping watch on what is believed to be a Chinese spy balloon flying over...
Chinese balloon soars across US; Blinken scraps Beijing trip
Authorities say a man was rescued Friday by the Coast Guard after waves flipped his boat in the...
Man wanted by Canadian police rescued by Coast Guard after stolen boat capsizes
FILE - Johnny Thai, 11, receives the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a pediatric vaccine clinic for...
California won’t require COVID vaccine to attend schools