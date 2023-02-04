First Alert: Cool tonight, Warmer Sunday and beyond

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s been a beautiful day across Central and South Alabama. Temperatures climbed into the 50s and 60s under a mix of sun and clouds. Clouds will continue to build across the region, becoming mostly cloudy by tonight. Lows overnight will hover on either side of 40 degrees with east winds around 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday will be mainly cloudy in the morning and gradually becoming partly to mostly sunny by the afternoon. High temperatures will warm back into the 60s with light winds out of the southwest. Overnight Sunday into Monday will remain cool, in the 30s and 40s under mostly clear conditions.

Temperatures warm even more during the week ahead, all leading up to our next chance of rain that arrives mid-to-late week.

Monday, expect plenty of sunshine with just a few clouds. Afternoon highs will soar into the 60s to near 70 degrees with overnight lows hovering in the 40s under fair skies.

Sun and clouds are in the forecast Tuesday with afternoon highs again warming to either side of 70 degrees. Clouds blanket the area Tuesday night with lows in the 50s.

Wet weather looks to return to Central and South Alabama on Wednesday all thanks to a low pressure and cold front that will push across the area.

Highs on Wednesday will soar into the 70s ahead of the front with partly to mostly cloudy skies and rain and a few thunderstorms possible. Showers are forecast to build through Wednesday night with cloudy skies and mild low temperatures in the 50s.

This system looks to linger across the area during the morning Thursday with cloudy skies and more wet weather expected. Highs will remain in the 60s and 70s. As of this typing, the system is expected to clear the area late Thursday with cooler overnight lows in its wake, dipping into the 40s.

By next Friday, temperatures will cool into the lower 60s with partly cloudy skies, but we will be tracking another quick moving system that looks to bring more precipitation to the area late Friday into next Saturday. Lows Friday night will be in the 30s and 40s with a shower or two possible.

Clouds stick around to start next weekend with a lingering shower possible on Saturday, with afternoon highs being cooler in the 50s and 60s.

