Holtville HS staff responds to complaints over aging facilities

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Some parents at Holtville High School are speaking out over the desperate need for renovations at the aging campus.

The majority of concerns surround the school’s athletic facilities. WSFA received some images from the inside of the school’s field house showing a bathroom without a door and a hole in the floor where a toilet used to be.

Other pictures showed what used to be a shower that coolers have occupied for game day and a small closet-sized room being used to wash all of the clothes in the athletic department.

“I don’t think that it’s asking too much to try to get some help to get those things taken care of,” said Kevin Chavis, President of the Football Booster Club.

Athletic Director Jason Franklin is aware of the concerns, but said there is simply not enough funding right now to make needed repairs.

“The area is just moving faster than funding’s allowing,” Franklin said. “It’s a struggle daily to make sure that we’re providing the best we can for our athletes.”

School Principal Kyle Futral says the 5A school has 550 kids and growing, and students are operating inside a building that’s nearly 100 years old.

“We are quickly outgrowing our building; we’ve run out of classrooms,” Futral said. “It poses a lot of maintenance challenges, obviously, when you have a facility that’s that old.”

Elmore County Schools did try to pass a property tax increase in 2022 to help pay for a brand-new Holtville High School and several other capital improvement projects across the district, but according to Superintendent Richard Dennis, the proposal never got introduced in the legislature and was not able to be voted on by the people.

The school system has a lot of ideas but no money to fund them.

“We’re trying to do the absolute best we can with what little revenue and funding that we get,” Futral said.

Elmore County Schools currently collects 10 mills in property taxes. In the tax proposal last year, the school system was asking for an additional 7 mills or about $7 million more per year.

School officials say until they can get more funding, they need volunteers to step up and help with repairs and donations.

Chavis said the school’s Booster Club is holding a concert on March 11th at the high school to raise funds to fix the stadium.

