14th annual Russell Forest Run, not your average 5K

LAKE MARTIN, Ala. (WSFA) - The 14th annual Russell Forest Run is set to take place on Feb. 25th, and it isn’t just about running a race.

The Russell Forest Run is an annual 5k and 10k fun run that takes runners through the beautiful Russell Forest at Lake Martin. However, it’s not just about the run. The event helps raise funds for the Alexander City Schools Education Foundation (ACSEF).

the Russell Forest Run will take place on Feb. 25th. (Lake Martin Tourism Association)

The event is an out-and-back chip timed run that starts near the Town Green at Russell Crossroads. The 10k starts at 7:45 a.m., and the 5K begins at 7:55 a.m. Runners will go through the scenic Russell Forest on a USATF-certified course that stretches up to Heaven Hill and back down to the Stables.

Participants are encouraged to head to The Stables at the event’s conclusion and join the post-race party. The party will include a world-famous grits bar, live music, and much more.

For more information on the Russell Forest Run, click here.

