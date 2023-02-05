Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

14th annual Russell Forest Run, not your average 5K

Russell Forest Run
Russell Forest Run(Lake Martin Tourism Association)
By James Hayes
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 12:43 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE MARTIN, Ala. (WSFA) - The 14th annual Russell Forest Run is set to take place on Feb. 25th, and it isn’t just about running a race.

The Russell Forest Run is an annual 5k and 10k fun run that takes runners through the beautiful Russell Forest at Lake Martin. However, it’s not just about the run. The event helps raise funds for the Alexander City Schools Education Foundation (ACSEF).

the Russell Forest Run will take place on Feb. 25th.
the Russell Forest Run will take place on Feb. 25th.(Lake Martin Tourism Association)

The event is an out-and-back chip timed run that starts near the Town Green at Russell Crossroads. The 10k starts at 7:45 a.m., and the 5K begins at 7:55 a.m. Runners will go through the scenic Russell Forest on a USATF-certified course that stretches up to Heaven Hill and back down to the Stables.

Participants are encouraged to head to The Stables at the event’s conclusion and join the post-race party. The party will include a world-famous grits bar, live music, and much more.

For more information on the Russell Forest Run, click here.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The PACT Act is being called the largest health care and benefit expansion in VA history. It...
‘The enemy wasn’t always human’: Up to 8 million vets entitled to PACT Act toxic exposure benefits
LOOK: Chinese balloon shot down over Carolina coast, senior defense official says
LOOK: Chinese balloon shot down over Carolina coast, senior defense official says
Cody Allen McLaren is charged with manslaughter in connection to a deadly vehicle wreck in...
Man accused of driving under the influence in deadly Prattville wreck
10 million assets in Alabama unclaimed
10 million assets of unclaimed property available in Alabama
Source: WBRC video
Hundreds of inmates freed as part of state’s early release law

Latest News

Art With a Heart annual soup cook-off fundraiser.
Prattauga Art Guild to host Art with a Heart of Soup fundraiser
WSFA and our parent company Gray Television, partnered with the Central Alabama Community...
Central Alabama Tornado Relief Drive donations climb from $167K to $350K
Luther Messick didn't get into running until his late 20s, but he more than made up for it for...
Troy man running the race of life and loving it
The Shamrock Shake and the Oreo Shamrock McFlurry will be available at participating...
McDonald’s Shamrock Shake is coming back soon